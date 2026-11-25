NEW DELHI, Nov 24: The proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union would open up new opportunities for investment, trade and employment between the two sides, the head of a German state has said.

Negotiations for an FTA between India and the 27-member bloc concluded in January, and the agreement is expected to be signed in December.

Speaking to PTI, Olaf Lies, Minister-President of Germany's Lower Saxony state, said on Monday that the proposed agreement would benefit companies from his state looking to invest in India as well as Indian businesses seeking opportunities in Germany.

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Lies, who is leading a delegation of around 60 political and business representatives, including members of the state parliament, began his official visit to India on Monday. He will hold meetings in Delhi, Pune and Mumbai during his visit.

The FTA "is a big chance for more investment, for more trade, for more business between our countries," Lies told PTI after addressing a gathering at the German Embassy in New Delhi.

"I'm confident there will be a solution for the FTA at the end of this year," he said.

Lies said, "We are open for people from India, and I think India is open also for people from Lower Saxony and also for companies from Lower Saxony."

Lower Saxony is one of Germany's 16 states and is located in the northwestern part of the country, bordering the North Sea. Its capital is Hanover. With a population of over 8.1 million, it is Germany's second-largest state by area and fourth-largest by population.

Lies also said the state was keen to provide employment opportunities to skilled young Indians and strengthen people-to-people ties, and he was hopeful his visit to India would yield positive results.

"There are a lot of young people, skilled young people, and maybe it is possible to give them a chance in Lower Saxony to get jobs, to be part of the economy of Lower Saxony," he said.

In his address at the German Embassy in New Delhi, Lies said India and Germany shared an interest in a rules-based international order, open trade and technology that serve people.

"In the world that is becoming more and more uncertain, reliable partnerships are more important, and we want to be a reliable partner," he said.

He said his state, Lower Saxony, is home to the automotive giant Volkswagen, which is headquartered in Wolfsburg and has established a strong manufacturing and development presence in India.

The state also sees opportunities to work with Indian partners in digitalisation, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, he said, adding that India was not only an important market for German companies but also a technology and innovation partner.

"The conclusion of the EU-India pre-trade negotiations in January was an important milestone. Once implemented, the agreement can create new opportunities for trade, investment and economic cooperation," Lies said.

"Cooperation is not only about goods; it's about people. Skills, training and education play an important role in our talks during this trip," he said.

German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck described the delegation as among the most significant state-level delegations he had hosted since taking charge around four months ago.

The delegation includes representatives of the private sector, particularly Germany's small and medium-sized businesses, popularly known as the Mittelstand, he said.

Lies on Monday met Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Separately, Telangana is seeking to strengthen its partnership with Lower Saxony to facilitate the mobility of skilled workers and create employment opportunities for the state's youth.

The two sides have partnered on skilled workforce mobility, vocational training and structured migration pathways for young people from Telangana.

They exchanged a Letter of Intent in April and held a follow-up talent mobility roundtable on Monday.

Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, who was also present at the embassy, said the state government would invest in training candidates before they move to Germany.

"The government is going to spend money in training people to see that they understand the German language, the German culture, the German precision, and to ensure that the initial lot of people who go and work in Germany are successful, and more numbers will follow," he said. (PTI)