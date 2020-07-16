India establishes air travel bubbles with US, France, planning similar pact with Germany, UK: Puri

NEW DELHI: India has established individual bilateral bubbles with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, adding that similar arrangement with Germany and the UK will soon be permitted.

Air France will be operating 28 flights between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris from July 18 to August 1, the Minister said at a press conference, adding that American carrier United Airlines will be flying 18 flights between India and the US from July 17 to July 31. (AGENCIES)