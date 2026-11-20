BENGALURU, Nov 20 : India is emerging as a global research hub for diabetes, genetic disorders and next-generation healthcare solutions, with over a dozen diabetes-related research projects currently underway under the Ministry of Science & Technology, largely through the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and some through CSIR, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said today.

Emphasising that research is increasingly focused on the prevention and control of diabetes through next-generation molecular and genetic solutions, Dr. Singh said India’s vast population and genetic diversity offer a unique opportunity to develop scientific insights and healthcare solutions with relevance for the country and the world. He cautioned that preventing obesity and diabetes among India’s youth is a national responsibility and not merely a medical challenge, requiring collective action beyond the healthcare fraternity.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing the inaugural ceremony of RSSDI 2026, being held from November 19–22 at Bengaluru. The conference brings together leading diabetologists, clinicians, researchers, academicians and healthcare professionals from across the country and abroad. Among the prominent dignitaries present were Shri Krishna Byre Gowda, Hon’ble Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Karnataka; Dr. C. N. Manjunath, Member of Parliament. The inaugural programme also featured fellowship distribution, recognition of awardees and the launch of books and guidelines.

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The Minister said India has undergone a significant transformation in its scientific and healthcare capabilities, moving from dependence on external solutions to developing indigenous vaccines, therapies, antibiotics and advanced medical technologies. Referring to India’s DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, indigenous antibiotics, genetic therapy research, biosimilars and the India Genome Study, he said the country has emerged as a frontline contributor to scientific research, with its research ecosystem increasingly addressing complex health challenges through innovative approaches. He also referred to India’s vaccine pipeline for diseases such as HPV, dengue and malaria, and advances in genetic therapies, demonstrating the expanding scope of Indian biomedical research.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the growing focus on precision medicine and molecular-level interventions is opening new avenues for understanding Type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders and their prevention, particularly among younger populations. He invited greater collaboration between government research institutions, private-sector researchers, clinicians, startups and medical associations, stating that translational research and public-private partnerships are essential to convert scientific discoveries into practical healthcare solutions.

Among the major research initiatives underway is an Indo-Danish collaborative study examining India-specific changes in gut microbiota among prediabetic and diabetic patients, aimed at advancing understanding of the role of gut microbial patterns in metabolic disorders. Another DBT-supported study involves genetically engineered E. coli Nissle 1917 capable of producing GLP-1, with the potential to be developed as a probiotic-based approach for delivering therapeutic molecules through the gastrointestinal tract, with human studies expected to be undertaken. Research at BRIC-THSTI is also exploring the expression of GLP-1 analogues in gut-associated bacteria to investigate new approaches for delivering GLP-1-based therapies.

The Minister also referred to research exploring preconception-to-early-childhood interventions to reduce cardiometabolic risks, including childhood blood glucose, blood pressure and adiposity, as well as the EINSTEIN study being undertaken in rural Mysuru. These initiatives, he said, could generate evidence for strengthening preventive healthcare strategies and addressing metabolic risks from early stages of life. He also referred to research examining the intergenerational impact of nutrition during pregnancy on the metabolic health of offspring.

Highlighting other ongoing projects, Dr. Jitendra Singh spoke about research integrating exosomal profiling and metabolomics to identify biomarkers for predicting Type 2 diabetes among women with a history of gestational diabetes; studies investigating the link between Type 2 diabetes and metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), including the S100A6 pathway and development of a potential neutralising monoclonal antibody; and research on hyperinsulinemia, hepatic SIRT1 and systemic insulin resistance. He also referred to studies on ribosomal proteins and insulin signalling, and research exploring arachidonic acid for its potential to improve glucose regulation while protecting skeletal muscle against diabetes-associated atrophy.

The Minister cited emerging research on macrophage Gi signalling as a potential therapeutic target for obesity and Type 2 diabetes, including findings published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation in September 2026. He also referred to efforts towards developing temperature-resilient insulin to facilitate storage and transportation, as well as research by startups exploring oral insulin, underscoring the role of institutional support, technology development and risk-taking in advancing new healthcare solutions. India has also made progress in indigenous biosimilar development, including liraglutide and insulin Lispro, further strengthening the country's capabilities in affordable diabetes treatment.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India's population diversity, genomic research capabilities and expanding scientific infrastructure offer immense opportunities for high-impact medical research. Referring to the India Genome Study involving 10,000 individuals across 84 population groups, he said the country's genetic diversity can provide an important scientific resource for advancing precision medicine and contributing to healthcare research globally.

Calling for greater public awareness and responsible scientific communication, the Minister urged the medical and scientific fraternity to counter misinformation surrounding diabetes, obesity, nutrition and weight-loss treatments. He cautioned against misleading diet advice circulated by self-styled nutritionists, unscientific claims and the unprescribed use of drugs for obesity management, saying misinformation can cause greater harm than lack of information. He emphasised that credible scientific voices must actively engage with society to ensure that health decisions are guided by evidence and responsible medical advice.

With India aspiring towards Viksit Bharat by 2047 and nearly 70 per cent of its population below the age of 40, Dr. Jitendra Singh said protecting the health, energy and productive potential of the country's youth is a national priority. Preventing obesity and diabetes among young Indians, he said, must be viewed as a collective responsibility involving scientific institutions, medical professionals, policymakers and society at large, rather than being left to diabetologists or healthcare professionals alone.

The Minister encouraged RSSDI and the wider medical research community to deepen engagement with India's ongoing scientific initiatives, strengthen research partnerships and contribute to the development of preventive, affordable and next-generation healthcare solutions, saying that the country's scientific progress in diabetes and metabolic health can also contribute to the larger national mission of building a Viksit Bharat.