India Emerging As Global Pioneer In Space Debris Removal: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

HYDERABAD, Nov 5: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India is emerging as one of the global pioneers in space debris removal.

Outlining a vision of achieving debris-free space by 2030, he said India's emerging capabilities in active space debris removal reflect the country's growing global leadership in space technology and its commitment to ensuring a safe space environment for the entire humanity, an official release said.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration of startup Cosmoserve Space's Base 1 facility here, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology said, "India is emerging among the early global pioneers in space debris removal, with an Indian startup advancing technologies to make outer space safer and more sustainable".

Advertisement

Hyderabad-based space-tech startup ‘Cosmoserve Space’ opened Base 1, India’s first private and the world’s sixth facility equipped with space vision effect and microgravity simulation. The facility brings full-stack space servicing capabilities under one roof.

The facility follows Cosmoserve’s USD six million seed funding round, taking its total funding to over USD nine million.

Congratulating Cosmoserve Space on the inauguration, Singh said, Base 1 is a comprehensive, state-of-the-art facility spread across approximately 14,800 square feet, where space robots are designed, built, tested under space conditions and operated through mission control.

He said Cosmoserve Space’s partnerships with Pixel for satellite systems, Dhruv Aerospace Netherlands for propulsion systems and Skyroot Aerospace for launch services demonstrate an emerging culture of end-to-end collaboration in space technology.

The initiative showcases how Indian startups are combining indigenous payloads, battery technologies, satellite systems and private launch capabilities to build integrated space missions and establish global benchmarks, he said.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformative space reforms for unlocking the country’s immense potential, Singh said the journey began around five to six years ago, followed by the establishment of NewSpace India Limited and IN-SPACe, and has fundamentally reshaped the country’s space ecosystem.

He said India’s space economy has grown to nearly USD 9 billion and is projected to reach USD 40–45 billion in the coming decade, while its space startup ecosystem has expanded from a single-digit number to nearly 450 enterprises.

The minister said India never lacked scientific talent or technological capabilities; what it requires is an enabling ecosystem to unlock the immense potential of its youth.

He called upon domestic and international investors to participate more actively in the space sector and urged greater philanthropy in science and research to accelerate innovation, strengthen collaborations and support emerging technologies.

Singh said India’s ultimate objective remains technological self-reliance and sovereign capabilities, alongside international partnerships.

He said India’s achievements in Chandrayaan and the Gaganyaan programmes demonstrate its ability to undertake sophisticated missions at significantly lower costs. He also emphasised that India’s space capabilities are transforming life on Earth through applications in Gati Shakti, smart cities, disaster preparedness and several other areas directly benefiting citizens.

Speaking at the event, Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said facilities like Cosmoserve’s Base 1 show exactly why Hyderabad is leading the country in space innovation.

“We are now home to over 30 space-tech companies. They are building everything from launch vehicles and space data centres to debris removal systems and drug discovery platforms,” he said.

He said Hyderabad is ready to lead the world as the most affordable space tech hub, adding that the state government is actively planning an exclusive Space City within the upcoming Bharat Future City near here.

Cosmoserve Space Founder and CEO Chiranjeevi Phanindra said, “In our first year, we have flown our first payload on an Indian rocket, raised our seed round, and today we open a facility where we can design, build, test and fly our missions under one roof”.

He said debris is becoming the limiting factor for every nation’s space ambitions, including India’s.

“Base 1 is where we build the capability to keep orbits usable for Gaganyaan, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and every satellite that follows”, Phanindra said, according to a release.