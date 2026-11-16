India, Egypt discuss steps to boost  trade, address non-tariff barriers

CAIRO, Nov 16: India and Egypt have discussed ways to reduce non-tariff barriers, facilitate customs processes, strengthen standards and improve market access with an aim to nearly double bilateral trade to USD 12 billion, an official statement said on Monday.

The two countries have decided to set up a Joint Working Group to explore the Terms of Reference for a Preferential Trade Agreement or Free Trade Agreement to facilitate stronger bilateral trade, improve access to both markets and promote investment linkages between the two countries.

Besides, the two countries deliberated on resolving issues affecting business operations, including product registrations and trade-related regulatory procedures.

These issues figured during the India-Â“Egypt Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meet, which was co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Mohamed Farid Saleh, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt, here on Sunday.

The committee provided an opportunity to review existing trade ties, assess challenges faced by businesses and identify new areas for closer collaboration.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, with a target of USD 12 billion. They emphasised the need to diversify trade, promote value-added exports and address trade-related challenges," the commerce ministry said.

Currently, the bilateral trade is at USD 6.5 billion and both sides are targeting to double it in the coming years.

The discussions also focused on strengthening business exchanges and encouraging joint manufacturing and investment, it said.

Priority sectors included pharmaceuticals and medical devices, engineering and electrical equipment, fertilisers, textiles, renewable energy and emerging technologies.

Opportunities for Indian investment in Egyptian industrial zones, as well as Egyptian investment in India's expanding manufacturing and services sectors, also formed an important part of the meeting, it added.

Both sides expressed interest in strengthening the framework agreement between Invest India and Egypt's General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, including a proposed digital platform for sharing investment information and facilitating business linkages.

Egypt's proximity to the Suez Canal and its connectivity with African, Arab and European markets makes it a valuable partner for export-oriented manufacturing and regional supply chains.

Addressing a session, Goyal proposed a four-point action agenda ahead of the 80th anniversary of India-Â“Egypt diplomatic relations in 2027.

The agenda included resolving identified trade barriers within a time-bound framework; encouraging Egyptian investments in India; bringing suppliers of large companies into the partnership to create opportunities for smaller businesses; and institutionalising annual reviews to track progress and translate business discussions into concrete contracts.

The ministry said Egypt's strategic location linking the Mediterranean and Red Seas, its expanding ports and logistics infrastructure, and access to African, Arab and European markets offer opportunities for Indian businesses seeking to establish manufacturing and export-oriented operations.

The next JTC meeting was agreed to be held in New Delhi in 2028, or earlier at a mutually convenient date. (PTI)