India Defeat New Zealand By 4 Wickets In 1st T20I

Christchurch, Oct 22: Sanju Samson anchored the chase with a fine 67 as India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20 International here on Thursday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 225, India responded with 230 for six in 19.4 overs.

Samson smashed eight fours and four sixes to make his runs off 33 balls at the top, while Shreyas Iyer (42), Axar Patel (24) and Naman Dhir (42 not out) played important knocks towards the end.

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Earlier, Glenn Phillips top-scored with an unbeaten 82 and Finn Allen made 45 as New Zealand posted 225/4.

Phillips hit three sixes and eight fours to make his runs off 40 balls.

Brief scores: New Zealand 225/4 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 45, Glenn Phillips 82 not out; Mayank Yadav 1/40) lost to India 230/6 in 19.4 overs (Sanju Samson 67, Shreyas Iyer 42, Naman Dhir 42 not out; Michael Bracewell 2/37) by 5 wickets. (Agencies)