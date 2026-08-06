India crosses 300 GW non-fossil fuel capacity,  on track to achieve 500 GW by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said India's non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity has already crossed the 300 GW mark and the nation is on track to achieve its target of having 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Speaking at the 7th CII International Energy Conference & Exhibition here in the capital, the minister informed that between January to June, in just six months, 30.58 GW of non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity was added, which is 25 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the last year.

In the last two years, India added 90 GW of renewable energy or non-fossil fuel-based capacity.

The Union New & Renewable Energy Minister said, "Our non-fossil fuel-based capacity has crossed 300 GW, and we are firmly on our path to achieve 500 GW by 2030."

The minister also urged the industry leaders to invest more in Research & Development.

He also stated that India has already crossed the 50 lakh household milestone under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and as many as one lakh households are added under the scheme every six days.

The Minister also informed that the pace of installations (rooftop solar) has increased more than 3.2 times in just nine months from 5,000 installations per day in October 2025 to over 16,328 per day in July 2026, and 19 lakh households are receiving zero electricity bills.

More than 12 lakh households (under the scheme) have earned Rs 421 crore by selling surplus electricity, he said, adding that the households are not just consuming electricity, they are also producing it, which results in extra income of Rs 3,500 per year per household.

He also noted that total rooftop solar generation capacity has hit 14 GW. (PTI)