ABIDJAN (Cote d'Ivoire), Oct 8 : India and Cote d'Ivoire discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in defence and anti-terrorism, including through training and capacity building, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of engagements during his visit to the West African country.

Jaishankar arrived in Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday from Ghana on the second leg of his three-nation tour of African countries, which also includes Ethiopia.

The EAM met with Cote d'Ivoire's Vice Prime Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara in Abidjan and discussed the growing defence partnership between the two countries.

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"We spoke about our growing defence partnership, underpinned by mutual trust, capacity building and shared interests," Jaishankar posted on social media after Wednesday's meeting.

"Exchanged views on opportunities to further our cooperation in defence & anti-terrorism, including through training, capacity building and enhanced institutional exchanges," he said.

Ouattara, who is also the Defence Minister of Cote d'Ivoire, said that the discussion with Jaishankar "focused on strengthening cooperation between Cote d'Ivoire and India."

"This meeting reaffirms our shared commitment to consolidating a strategic partnership in service of peace, security, and development," Ouattara posted on social media.

Earlier, Jaishankar held talks with Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Niale Kaba on strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on trade, infrastructure, agriculture and healthcare.

The minister said he had "comprehensive discussions" with Kaba on advancing India-Cote d'Ivoire partnership, "including in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties".

"Underlined that our people-centric cooperation will be driven by the priorities of Cote d'Ivoire," he said in a social media post.

The two sides also discussed deepening their engagement in multilateral fora, he said.

The visit comes as India seeks to deepen its partnerships with African countries, strengthen cooperation with the Global South and expand collaboration in areas ranging from trade and investment to capacity building, defence and healthcare.

Jaishankar also interacted with Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) alumni from Cote d'Ivoire, where he underlined how India's capacity-building initiatives are responding to the demands and priorities of its partners and are also nurturing human connections between the two societies.

Jaishankar also interacted with members of the Indian community in Cote d'Ivoire.

"Spoke about the many transformations in India under the vision and leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

He also spoke about taking action on the African Union's permanent membership during India's G20 presidency, showcasing a deep understanding of how the world works.

Earlier, in Ghana, Jaishankar held discussions on expanding comprehensive partnership between the two countries into new areas including pharmaceuticals, health, mining, defence, railways and digital sectors.

In Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, Jaishankar will hold more engagement and chair the Regional Heads of Mission Conference that is expected to be attended by Indian envoys in the region.

Jaishankar's visit is reflective of India's commitment to deepen its partnership with Africa, and will further New Delhi's solidarity with the Global South, the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of the minister's visit to Africa. (PTI)