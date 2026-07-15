India conveys condolences to  Qatar as Rijiju meets Amir Sheikh Tamim

DOHA, July 15: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has conveyed condolences on behalf of the government and people of India to Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the demise of his father, former Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Rijiju, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, travelled to Doha on Tuesday to convey condolences on behalf of India on the demise of Father Amir, who ruled Qatar for 18 years before abdicating in 2013.

He died on July 12 at the age of 74.

Rijiju also conveyed personal regards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Qatari Amir, the Indian Embassy in Qatar said in a post on X.

"Father Amir was instrumental in building modern Qatar and a great friend of India who will be remembered for his invaluable contribution to building our bilateral relationship," the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier in a post on X.

India had declared one-day national mourning on July 13 as a mark of respect, with the national flag flown at half-mast throughout the country.

Modi had earlier expressed condolences, describing Father Amir as "a visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity" and recalling their meeting during his visit to Qatar in February 2024. (PTI)