India Closely Monitoring Neighbourhood, Global Security Developments: Rajnath Singh

JODHPUR, Oct 10: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India is closely monitoring developments in its neighbourhood and beyond, along with their strategic implications, as the world witnesses major changes in modern warfare and the global security order.

Speaking at Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 at the Jodhpur Air Force Station, Singh said India is driven by the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and added that the Indian armed forces are undergoing a fundamental transformation "structurally, materially and strategically".

"India is continuously monitoring developments in our region and beyond along with their broader strategic implications," Singh said after witnessing an aerial display at the Jodhpur Air Force Station.

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He said the established world order was rapidly changing while the shape of the future order was yet to emerge.

"India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat does not mean isolation from the world. It means developing domestic capacity to design, develop, manufacture, maintain and upgrade critical defence technologies," he said. (Agencies)