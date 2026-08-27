India, China hold 25th round of boundary talks, agree to pursue political settlement

BEIJING, Aug 26 : India and China on Wednesday agreed to continue efforts towards seeking a political settlement of their long-running boundary dispute, while emphasising the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.

The understanding came during the 25th round of talks between the two countries' Special Representatives, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who co-chaired the meeting in Beijing on August 24-25.

Doval visited China at the invitation of Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and China's Foreign Minister.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that, under the strategic guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, the two Special Representatives held a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on the boundary question in a constructive and forward-looking spirit.

The two sides agreed to continue their work in seeking a political settlement of the boundary question "in the context of their overall and long-term interests", the MEA said.

Doval highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas for the continued development and progress of bilateral relations, it said.

The two sides also discussed bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wang and Doval held "comprehensive, in-depth, friendly, and candid" discussions on the boundary issue and bilateral relations.

According to a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs readout. "Both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on advancing border demarcation negotiations, strengthening border control, improving mechanisms, and promoting cross-border cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to adhering to the political guiding principles reached in 2005, and to working in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding to leverage the Special Representatives' Meeting mechanism to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable comprehensive solution to the border issue."

The two countries also agreed to hold the 26th round of Special Representatives' talks in India in 2027.

Wang said China and India should view their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, strengthen communication and manage differences. He described the two countries as important neighbours and major developing economies and said stable and healthy bilateral relations were in the fundamental interests of both peoples.

China said Wang urged both sides to place the boundary issue in its "proper place" within broader bilateral relations and ensure that dialogue, peace, consultation and cooperation remain the mainstream of border affairs.

Doval, according to the Chinese account, said India and China were "partners, not competitors" and that a stable, predictable and forward-looking relationship was in the common interests of both countries and important for Asia and the wider world.

The talks also noted progress in implementing understandings reached between Modi and Xi at meetings in Kazan in October 2024 and Tianjin in August 2025, according to the Indian side.

People-to-people and cross-border exchanges have gradually resumed, including the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and border trade through three designated trading passes, the MEA said.

The latest round of talks marks continued diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Beijing as the two sides work to stabilise ties following the deadly 2020 border clash that severely strained bilateral relations.

Doval also called on Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng during his visit to Beijing. The latest talks assume significance ahead of the expected visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12-13.

The India-China boundary dispute covers a 3,488-km frontier. The Special Representatives' mechanism was established in 2003. The 24th round of Special Representatives' talks was held in Beijing in August last year, with both sides describing the discussions as candid and in-depth and saying they had reached several common understandings. (UNI)