India, Canada welcome progress made in strengthening dialogue between two govts

NEW DELHI, Sep 2 : India and Canada on Wednesday held a key dialogue during which the two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations before the end of the year.

Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Global Affairs Canada held the annual Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (East), Rudrendra Tandon, while the Canadian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arun Thangaraj, the MEA said in a statement.

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The FOC was held against the backdrop of "sustained momentum" in the bilateral relationship, reflected in the pace of high-level exchanges and progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation since June 2025, it said.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties anchored in shared democratic values, respect for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and joint commitment to the rule of law.

"Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to conclude the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations before end of year, with the shared objective of more than doubling bilateral trade to CAD 70 billion/INR 4.65 lakh crore by 2030," the MEA said.

The two sides reviewed progress of various institutional mechanisms, including in energy and critical minerals, science and technology, education, security and defence cooperation, culture, people-to-people ties and consular matters.

Both sides welcomed the progress made in strengthening institutional engagement and dialogue between the two governments, it said. (PTI)