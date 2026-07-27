India can strike deep, the real test is whether it can sustain

Swastik Sharma

swastiksharmawork@gmail.com

Operation Sindoor lasted four days, which is all the more reason to be concerned. We learn little about the durability of the system behind a brief, sharp war.

Advertisement

In May 2025, India conducted its deepest conventional strikes into Pakistan since 1971. The message was received, and a ceasefire followed on 10 May. Operation Sindoor was a success in terms of deterrence. But a successful short war teaches partial lessons. It tells you that you can throw a punch. It tells you almost nothing about whether you could hold the field for thirty days.

What deserved our attention was not the target maps over Pakistan but the map of our own rear. The exchange continued with Pakistani drones and missiles ranging across the western arc from Srinagar down to Bhuj, barely 150 kilometres from the Jamnagar complex in Gujarat, the largest oil refinery on the planet. The government had kept fuel installations within range on high alert. It was a sound reflex. But a reflex is what you fall back on when the architecture is not there. The question Sindoor left behind is not if India can strike. It's whether the Western supply chain could keep an army fed, armed and moving through a war that wouldn't be over quickly.

The honest answer starts with a tension nobody mentions. A commercial supply chain and a wartime supply chain are not the same machine running at different speeds; they are built for opposite purposes. Commercial logistics is about efficiency. Lean stock, just in time delivery, putting assets where they can be run cheapest, everything on the shortest corridor. In a contested theatre, a military chain optimises for survival: dispersed stock, buffers held forward, redundant routes that sit idle until the worst day and only then earn their keep. Efficiency is concentrated; survivability is distributed. Our western frontier today is a system optimised for peacetime and is being asked to do wartime work. So the right question is not what India lacks. It is what India has not been willing to pay for.

Start with fuel, where the numbers are least forgiving. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is now at 5.33 million tonnes, across three coastal caverns, about 64 percent full, the government said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in March 2026. At that fill, it provides about five days of national crude cover, and 9.5 days when full. With close to 88 per cent of its crude being imported, a single digit day reserve is a market cushion, not a war plan; the International Energy Agency's benchmark for members is ninety. Geography makes it worse. Much of our western refining is in a 200-250 kilometre band of the border, and Jamnagar is less than 400 kilometres from Karachi. The same coordinates that helped Jamnagar become a commercial success story in the 1990s and its proximity to Gulf crude are the coordinates that make it a target now. You can't unbuild Jamnagar. You can only buy depth. The planned Phase II expansion, to add caverns at Chandikhol and a second at Padur, would push the cover close to 22 days, but it is still coastal and concentrated. The survivability move is inland and buried: hardened stores in the west itself, in geologies like Rajasthan's salt rich subsurface that suit exactly this. It lacks the will to treat fuel depth as a defence acquisition rather than an Energy Ministry line item.

Yet not everything is a deficit, and this is where the story turns from anxiety to opportunity.On 31 March 2026, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation declared the 1,506 kilometre Western Dedicated Freight Corridor fully operational, electrified end to end from Jawaharlal Nehru Port near Mumbai to Dadri near Delhi, engineered for heavy axle loads, reserved for freight alone. Read that route with the eye of the planner, and it runs straight down the spine of the western theatre, through the very states a western contingency would have to supply, on a track no passenger schedule can clog. It can reduce the mobilisation of an armoured division from a three day road crawl to a matter of hours and increase throughput at JNPT from around 27 freight trains a day to around 100.

History is clear on why this matters. Russia's 2022 attack on Kyiv failed because a rail bound army outstripped its railheads and was unable to sustain itself. It was not for lack of tanks.The world witnessed a 60-kilometre convoy stall on a single road. Ukraine took the lesson a step further, turning it into a weapon of its own, with precision rockets targeting ammunition dumps and bridges deep in the rear, forcing Russia to spread its stocks and stretch every supply run. That is precisely the vulnerability a concentrated western refining belt represents to us and the very reason a redundant, defensible freight spine is a strategic asset, not just a commercial one. But an asset is not a capability until it is hooked up for battle. Transitioning this into a military capability requires hardened, military grade sidings, priority protocols that allow the defence ministry to override commercial traffic in a declared emergency, and roll on/roll off ramps so armour and artillery can load at speed. It moves GDP now, but it is not yet written into the mobilisation matrix.

Where the rail ends, the land begins, and the western frontier is inhospitable to convoys, the high passes of the Line of Control, the salt flats of the Rann, the open desert. This is where the unmanned layer stopped being a slide and became an operational fact. BonV Aero's Air Orca, already in service, has lifted a 30 kilogram payload to 19,024 feet at Umling La, an altitude where conventional helicopters struggle to carry a fraction of that. The task now is to convert piecemeal buying into a network of hardened, pre loaded drone logistics hubs along the frontier. There is already a domestic template on the same principle of redundancy as design. The Railways' proposed underground line through the exposed Siliguri Corridor is a protective alternative when the surface route cannot be relied upon. One road to the front isn't sufficient for supply; it becomes an obvious target.

Take a step back, and the headlines flip the pattern. The reserve is expanding, the corridor is prepared, drones are flying at the highest inhabited altitudes on earth, the industrial corridors are filling up, and the budgets for border security are at record levels. India is not waiting for the technology to arrive; it has arrived. What is missing is not technology but integration, i.e. a national logistics doctrine with an authority that can make cross-ministerial tradeoffs that no ministry can make on its own. The caverns are owned by the Energy Ministry. The corridor is owned by the Railways, while border security along the frontier falls under the Home Ministry. The Ministry of Defence owns the war. The efficiency versus resilience tradeoff is in the seams between them, that is, in no man's land. Nor is this an Indian failing alone. Our principal rival has already fixed this: in 2016, China stood up a Joint Logistic Support Force reporting directly to its Central Military Commission, precisely to pull theatre logistics out of the inter services gaps. Chastened after 2022, NATO is rushing to militarise its own civilian transport corridors under the banner of "military mobility". The institutional shift is not uncommon. It's overdue.

India doesn't need another procurement to transform. It is a choice to invest in resilience now, in budget lines and command structures, rather than later when the cost of an unprepared front becomes much higher. Spread the fuel inland. Militarise the freight spine and the last mile. Put the whole chain under one predictive theatre wide logistics command able to see from the factory floor to the forward cache in real time. The countries that win future wars won't have the fanciest weapons; they'll have supply chains that refuse to break under attrition. Operation Sindoor ended before logistics could be effectively tested. The next one may not. The morning the line is cut isn't the time to see if it's a lifeline.