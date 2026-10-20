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Home / Videos / India Calls For Efforts To Prevent Terrorists From Gaining Access To Nuclear Weapons

India Calls For Efforts To Prevent Terrorists From Gaining Access To Nuclear Weapons

India has called for concerted international efforts to prevent terrorists from gaining access to nuclear weapons, materials and technologies, reiterating the need to reduce nuclear risks and strengthen global security. Member of Parliament Manish Tewari delivered India's statement on...

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Daily Excelsior
12:47 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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India has called for concerted international efforts to prevent terrorists from gaining access to nuclear weapons, materials and technologies, reiterating the need to reduce nuclear risks and strengthen global security. Member of Parliament Manish Tewari delivered India's statement on nuclear weapons and related issues at the United Nations General Assembly's First Committee.

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