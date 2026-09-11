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Home / Videos / India Building Economic Bridges Amid Rising Global Trade Barriers: PM Modi

India Building Economic Bridges Amid Rising Global Trade Barriers: PM Modi

      Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing BRICS economic forum in N Delhi said that while trade barriers are rising globally, India is focused on building economic bridges. He highlighted that since 2014, India has entered into free...

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Daily Excelsior
08:52 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing BRICS economic forum in N Delhi said that while trade barriers are rising globally, India is focused on building economic bridges. He highlighted that since 2014, India has entered into free trade agreements with nearly 40 countries, with an approach aimed at reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses.

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