India-born financial journalist rings  closing bell of London Stock Exchange

LONDON, Oct 31: A UK-based financial journalist became one of the first Indian-origin media professionals to ring the closing bell of the London Stock Exchange during a Diwali celebration at the iconic bourse.

Shruti Tripathi Chopra, editor-in-chief of Financial News and Private Equity News at Dow Jones, led the historic ceremony that closes trading for the day during the launch of the second edition of the 'South Asian Power Brokers' this week.

The annual list is published by 'Financial News' to spotlight influential leaders of South Asian heritage shaping finance and business globally.

"Ringing the closing bell at the London Stock Exchange matters because it sends a powerful message about who belongs at the very top of global finance," said Chopra.

"We are not just celebrating extraordinary achievement. We are changing what the next generation believes is possible.

"It was an immense honour to stand alongside some of the most influential figures in the industry and demonstrate that our South Asian heritage is not something we have to leave at the door to succeed. It is part of our success," she said.

The gathering celebrated the achievements and influence of South Asian leaders across financial services, investment, law and business, highlighting the importance of representation, mentorship and opening doors for future generations.

For Chopra, the occasion was made more poignant as it coincided with the festival of Karwa Chauth and she was joined at the Diwali festivities by her in-laws visiting from India.

"The South Asian leaders standing alongside me on the balcony of the London Stock Exchange collectively oversee billions of dollars. Yet when I asked how many had imagined, at the start of their careers, that they would one day stand on that balcony being celebrated for their professional success and South Asian heritage, not a single hand went up," added Chopra.

London Stock Exchange chief executive Dame Julia Hoggett praised those who had "made space for others opened doors and sent ladders down".

Krishna Omkar, the London Stock Exchange's head of global sponsors and institutional investors, described the City of London's South Asian community as a "family".

"One light on its own can't do anything. Our culture teaches us to share the light with others, so that together we may all shine more brightly," he said. (PTI)