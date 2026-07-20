INDIA Bloc Vows To Demand Accountability From Govt On Ram Temple Donation 'Theft', Paper Leaks

New Delhi, Jul 20: The opposition INDIA bloc on Monday vowed to demand accountability from the government over issues such as the Ram temple donation "theft" and the "systematic collapse" of the education system, asserting that the battle for people's rights would be fought with full strength.

INDIA bloc floor leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge before the start of Parliament's Monsoon session and deliberated on the opposition's strategy.

Besides Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule, TMC's Saugata Roy and Sagarika Ghose, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, JMM's Mahua Maji, CPI(M)'s John Brittas and P Santhosh Kumar, among others, attended the meeting.

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In a post on X after the meeting, Kharge said that starting today, in the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Congress party and the INDIA bloc will raise the voice of the people and demand answers from the Modi government on every issue.

"Whether it is the matter of theft in donations for Shri Ram Temple and deception of faith -- crores of devotees contributed their hard-earned money with devotion for the temple construction; they deserve justice, conduct an immediate independent investigation, and make the full account public.

"Or whether it is the matter of paper leaks and the systematic collapse of the education system - 152 paper leaks have occurred from 2014 till now, 25 children have lost their lives. Dharmendra Pradhan will have to be sacked," the Congress chief said.

Similarly, the issue of forcibly imposing ethanol blending on 3.5 crore vehicle owners, which the government calls an "experiment", he said.

Is looting the public's hard-earned money the BJP's only tool, Kharge asked.

Besides these issues, other important matters and upcoming bills are questions that will affect the country's people, he added.

"The INDIA opposition will demand accountability from the government on every issue. The battle for the people's rights, the people's voice, and the people's trust will be fought with full strength," Kharge said. (Agencies)