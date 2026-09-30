INDIA bloc 'very much united', says Mamata; demands immediate removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

NEW DELHI, Sep 30: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that the INDIA bloc is "very much united" and demanded immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging serious electoral wrongdoing and manipulation of the electoral process.

Addressing a joint press conference of INDIA bloc leaders after their meeting here, Banerjee said the opposition had repeatedly raised the issue of "vote theft" in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal, and expressed concerns over alleged electoral manipulation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav had raised the issue of vote theft in Bihar. We have also raised concerns over electoral manipulation in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Bengal, as well as in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," she said. (AGENCIES)