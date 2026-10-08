New Delhi, Oct 8: The INDIA bloc has requested an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu and is awaiting a response from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said on Thursday.

He said the first request letter was sent on October 2. Subsequently, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Office asked for the names of leaders who would be attending the meeting.

"Accordingly, we submitted the request again on October 5, along with the names, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9," Venugopal said.

Advertisement

"So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday," he said.

Last week, the INDIA bloc had finalised a joint action plan over the Special Intensive Revision row, including holding rallies and "save democracy" marches.

The opposition grouping had made the assertion after a three-and-a-half-hour meeting of its leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, and NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule.

Briefing reporters, Kharge had said the INDIA bloc had decided to request an appointment of the President and make a representation against "the vote chori government".

The opposition leaders' decision to meet the president followed a report by The Indian Express, which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners regarding the SIR process, the Election Commission had asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures. (Agencies)