INDIA bloc protests, demands resignation of CEC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: INDIA bloc constituents today staged protests in Srinagar, Pulwama and Ganderbal, demanding the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged deletion of votes and calling for the protection of democracy and the Constitution.

In Srinagar, scores of leaders and workers assembled at the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters to stage a protest. However, police closed the main gate of the party office and prevented them from taking out a rally.

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In Ganderbal, INDIA bloc constituents, including the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Congress, took out a short protest rally but were prevented from proceeding further.

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Speaking to reporters, Congress district president Srinagar Adil Farooq Mir said the Constitution was being undermined and people's rights were under attack.

"The Constitution is being trampled upon. There is an attack on people's rights. We want democracy and the Constitution to be protected," Mir said. PDP leader Abdul Qayoom also called for Kumar's immediate resignation, alleging that democracy and the Constitution were in danger.

National Conference leader Peer Aafaq alleged that the CEC had favoured a particular political party at the cost of democratic principles.

In Pulwama, INDIA bloc constituents also criticised the alleged deletion of votes, describing it as an attack on the Constitution and democratic institutions.

In Ganderbal, opposition leaders reiterated their demand for the CEC's resignation and called for an inquiry into the alleged deletion of votes.

The protesters claimed that 13 crore votes had been deleted and alleged that the CEC had failed to maintain impartiality.