Jammu, Oct 3: The Congress, National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Panthers Party India (NPPI) on Saturday announced that they would jointly hold a "Save Democracy" march in Jammu on October 7, as part of the first phase of the INDIA bloc's nationwide campaign.

Similar protest marches will be organised across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir between October 4 and 8 to raise allegations of "Vote Chori" and demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, party leaders said.

Addressing a joint press conference at PCC headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, senior leaders of the Congress, NC and PDP announced the Jammu protest as part of the first phase of the nationwide campaign launched on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, under the banner of "Save Democracy".

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Earlier, a meeting of senior leaders of the INDIA alliance was held to chalk out the schedule of protests across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the decisions taken at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on September 30.

The meeting was attended by JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, former minister Mula Ram, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, and JKNC Provincial President Ratan Lal Gupta, among other leaders.

The leaders said like-minded opposition parties had decided to jointly campaign against what they termed "Vote Chori", alleging manipulation of the electoral system and raising questions over the functioning of the Election Commission under CEC Gyanesh Kumar. They also reiterated their demand for his removal.

They said that Democracy is under threat in the country and said the issue had been consistently raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. They also referred to recent media reports and investigations in support of their allegations.The opposition leaders further claimed that more than 13.30 crore voters had been deleted through what they described as an "illegal and arbitrary" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that the process had deprived genuine and eligible citizens of their right to vote.

They accused the BJP-led government of large-scale manipulation of the electoral system and alleged that the process had undermined the fairness and independence of elections. The parties said they had therefore come together under the "Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao" campaign, seeking reforms to ensure an independent, impartial and transparent electoral process.

Opposition MPs will march to Election Commission Office in Delhi on Oct 6 followed by seeking an appointment with President of India besides holding five mega rallies in different parts of country, they disclosed.

They also reiterated the demand for the early restoration of statehood to J&K and said that people are highly resentful over the delay in granting statehood by the BJP government at the centre.