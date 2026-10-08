INDIA Bloc parties take out protest march for resignation of CEC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: INDIA Bloc parties today took out a massive joint “Save Democracy” protest march in Jammu and burnt the effigy of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, seeking his resignation.

Senior leaders of Congress, NC, PDP and CPM including District Units of Jammu Urban and Jammu Rural besides Mahila Wing and other frontal wings took part in the march which started from Girdhari Lal Dogra Chowk to Dr Ambedkar Chowk Gandhinagar Jammu.

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The protestors raised slogans against Modi Govt, BJP and sought resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar besides seeking registration of FIR for the arbitrary and illegal removal of over 13 crore voters at the behest of Govt. They also burnt the effigy of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Senior leaders of participating parties addressed the gathering at Ambedkar Chowk alleging an attack on the very fundamental of democracy eliminating the right to vote by the CEC on the directions of Prime Minister and Home Minister.

Working President of JKPCC, Raman Bhalla alleged that CEC was acting on the behest of Modi-Shah in the process of Vote Chori and removal of 13 crore voters. He sought removal of the CEC and his prosecution besides conceding other genuine demands of INDIA Bloc for safeguarding right to vote.

Former Minister & Additional General Secretary NC, Ajay Sadhotra hit out at the CEC and BJP Govt for destroying democratic culture and for Vote Chori and removal of over 13 crore voters from the voter list. He said INDIA Bloc will continue its struggle for democracy and right to vote.

Former minister & DCC President of Jammu Urban, Yogesh Sawhney; former minister and senior leader Mula Ram; DCC Jammu Rural President Neeraj Kundan; Chief Spokesperson JKPCC Ravinder Sharma; PDP leaders Rajinder Manhas, Sat Pal Charak, Virinder Sonu; CPM leaders Com Hari Singh, Kishore Kumar, Om Parkash and others also addressed the gathering.

Prominent among others in the protest included former legislators Ved Mahajan, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Sheikh Bashir), Babu Rampal, Vimla Luthra, Dapinder Kour and Th Manmohan Singh.

Similar protests of INDIA Bloc were held at Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar in which senior leaders and District Presidents of different parties took part.

At Kathua, EX-MP Ch Lal Singh, Subash Gupta EX-MLC, Hari Singh Chib, EX-MLA Sagar Chand, Shashi Sharma, DCC President Pankaj Dogra, K K Bakshi, Ajit Sharma, Sham Lal of NC, Vishal Kumar (PDP), I D Khajuria, Banarsi Dass, Santosh Khajuria (CPM), Rakersh Choudhary and others took part.

At Udhampur, Th Balbir Singh, Ex-MLA, Krishan Bhagat Ex-MLA, DCC President Sumit, Magotra, Dist President NC Sunil Verma and senior PDP leaders Aijaz Sumbria, and others were prominent who led the march.

At Kishtwar, Ex minister G M Saroori, DCC President Pyare Lal Shan, NC leader Tanveer Ahmed Kichloo, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Mohinder Singh, Mushtaq Ahmed, PDP leaders Ishtiyaq Ahmed Waza were the prominent.

Meanwhile, the INDIA Bloc parties in Kashmir today announced a joint “Save Vote, Save Democracy” campaign, including protests outside Election Commission and Deputy Commissioner offices across the districts. The announcement was made at a joint press conference at the JKPCC headquarters, attended by representatives of the Congress, National Conference, PDP and CPI (M).

Congress district president Srinagar Mir Farooq Lasjani said the INDIA bloc partners had come together to “save the Constitution” and democracy and would jointly take the campaign across Kashmir.

PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah had participated in an earlier meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in Delhi, where the programme to “save democracy” was discussed.

Advocate Syed Tawqeer, provincial secretary of the National Conference, CPI (M) representative Advocate Wahid and other leaders were also present at the press conference.