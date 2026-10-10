Srinagar, Oct 10: INDIA bloc parties on Saturday took out protest marches across the Valley against "vote chori" in the wake of allegations of irregularities regarding the functioning of the Election Commission (EC) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Protests marches -- part of the INDIA bloc's nationwide agitation -- were held here, besides several district headquarters in the Valley.

In Srinagar, scores of workers of the Congress, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) assembled at the Congress headquarters at M A Road and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation.

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The protestors tried to march towards the main road, but police stopped them and did not allow them outside the Congress office complex.

The protest continued for some time and later dispersed peacefully.

INDIA bloc parties took out similar protest marches at several district headquarters in the Valley. (Agencies)