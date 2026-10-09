INDIA Bloc MPs To Meet At Samvidhan Sadan; All Options For Protest On Table: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 9: INDIA bloc MPs will meet at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm on Friday and could proceed for another protest against "vote chori", sources said.

They also said the INDIA bloc has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu and if they do not get an appointment, "all options are on the table".

The sources said Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhawan, vice-president's residence, and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could be the likely options for the venue for the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

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It would be the fourth straight day of protests.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the INDIA bloc has requested an appointment from President Murmu and is awaiting a response from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He said the first request letter was sent on October 2. Subsequently, the Rashtrapati Bhavan asked for the names of leaders who would attend the meeting.

"Accordingly, we submitted the request again on October 5, along with the names, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9," Venugopal had said.

"So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday," he had said.

Last week, the INDIA bloc had finalised a joint action plan on the SIR row, including holding rallies and "save democracy" marches.

Intensifying their protest, the INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday staged a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat to highlight what they alleged was "hijacking" of the country by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and the CEC through a criminal conspiracy of vote chori .

It was the third consecutive day of protests against the CEC and alleged vote chori by the opposition leaders, who pledged to continue their agitation until the CEC resigns.

After two days of fierce protests during which several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained and forcibly removed by the police, the opposition leaders gathered at the Rajghat on Thursday to offer floral tributes and pray for "wisdom to the BJP government and the chief election commissioner".

The opposition's aggressive push comes days after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners, the Election Commission had asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures. (Agencies)