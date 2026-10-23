INDIA bloc leaders’ virtual meet deferred

NEW DELHI, Oct 22: The proposed virtual meeting of the INDIA Bloc on the future course of action on protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been deferred, sources said.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The meeting was to be held on Thursday evening to deliberate on the roadmap for protests over the "vote chori" issue and on ways to press for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, the sources added.

Advertisement

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was to chair the meeting, which will also review the preparations for the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on November 1, they said.

The INDIA bloc leaders were to brainstorm on charting out the roadmap of protests, review the preparations for the November 1 rally and discuss ways to corner the Government over the 'vote chori' issue soon during the meeting.

There was no intimation about the next meeting of the grouping.

The meeting also assumes significance as it comes at a time when there is speculation over the government convening Parliament for passing a Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation, for the early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act. (PTI)