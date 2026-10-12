INDIA Bloc Leaders To File Petition Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar In SC: Rahul

New Delhi, Oct 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said INDIA bloc leaders will march to the Supreme Court and file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori'.

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the Congress, he also asked the CEC to turn approver and resign as their fight was against the bigger powers that were behind him.

"Resign, turn approver; you have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake," he said.

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Noting that there was resistance earlier too but it had not spilled over the streets in the form of protests, the former Congress president said this fight is not going to stop and will continue even if takes days or years.

Gandhi also claimed that 200 officers of the government were in "touch with them" and providing them with information.

INDIA bloc leaders will take out a "Chalo Delhi - March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court on Monday. Opposition leaders are scheduled to converge at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction for the march at 1.30 pm. (Agencies)