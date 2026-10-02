INDIA bloc coming together in remarkable manner, 2029 LS polls will be different story: Khurshid

Guwahati, Oct 2: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday said the opposition INDIA bloc is coming together in a "remarkable manner" after a recent meeting in New Delhi and asserted that the next Lok Sabha polls in 2029 will be a "different story".

The former Union minister maintained that the opposition leaders are focusing on how to contribute to the alliance, rather than what they can gain from it.

"The INDIA bloc met two days ago and there has been a lot of solidarity," Khurshid said at a press conference here, when asked about the future of the opposition bloc.

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"In the past, there was some sense that we were pulling in different directions. But the coming together two days ago was remarkable," he said, referring to the meeting in the national capital which was attended by Congress, Mamata faction of TMC, SP, CPI, CPI(M), NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others.

Khurshid said the leaders of the bloc are now considering how to prepare for the 2029 elections with the attitude of "not what they can gain but what they can contribute to the alliance".

"If all contribute with sincerity and diligence, 2029 will be a different story," he added. (PTI)