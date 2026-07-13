India beats Bahrain by 3-1 in AVC U-18 Volleyball opener

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: The Indian Under-18 Men's Volleyball Team opened its campaign in the AVC Boys' U-18 Volleyball Championship on a winning note, defeating Bahrain by 3-1 in an impressive display of skill and determination here on Sunday. The match was held at the Haikou Wuyuan River Gymnasium in Haikou, China.

India registered a 25-16, 16-25, 27-25, 25-19 victory after overcoming a spirited challenge from Bahrain. The Indian side dominated the opening set with aggressive attacking and disciplined defence before Bahrain bounced back to level the contest by taking the second set.

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The third set turned out to be the turning point of the match, with India holding its nerve to edge out Bahrain 27-25 in a closely fought battle. Riding on the momentum, the team maintained control in the fourth set to seal the match and begin the continental championship with a confidence-boosting victory.

Among the standout performers were Sourab Kashma, Kushal Singh and Deepak, who played pivotal roles in India's success. The trio excelled in attack, blocking, serving and court coverage, consistently putting Bahrain under pressure and contributing crucial points at key stages of the contest.

The win has provided India with valuable momentum in the championship, with coaches and supporters praising the players for their discipline, teamwork and fighting spirit. The young Indian side will now look to build on this encouraging start and carry its winning form into the upcoming league matches as it aims to progress to the later stages of the prestigious Asian tournament.