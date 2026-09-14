India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs, clinch eighth Women’s Asia Cup title

DUBAI, Sept 13:

Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck forceful fifties, while the bowlers under Sree Charani produced an equally intense effort as India crushed Sri Lanka by 72 runs to clinch a record-extending eighth women's Asia Cup title here on Sunday.

Openers Shafali (68) and Mandhana (59) produced a symphony of power and grace during their stand of 129 in just 12.5 overs, guiding India to 183 for five in 20 overs.

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The Lankans managed to rein in the opposition's middle-order in the business end of the innings, but they were no match for the guile of Indian bowlers -- led ably by left-arm spinner Charani (4/20) -- ending up at 111 all out in 20 overs.

Their main, in fact their only hope, was skipper Chamari Athapaththu (36, 32b), who raised 58 runs for the second wicket with Vishmi Gunaratne.

But seasoned off-spinner Deepti Sharma dealt a body blow to Lanka's aspirations, dismissing both batters in the 10th over.

Athapaththu tried to give Deepti the charge but she was beaten in the flight and stumper Richa Ghosh did the rest.

Three balls later, Gunaratne went for a sweep but only to be bowled around her legs.

At 63 for three after 10 overs, with the asking rate soaring over 12, the match was as good as over for the defending champions, and all these despite India shelling five catches.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Mandhana, who hit her 36th T20I fifty, and Shafali, whose 24-ball fifty was the fastest in women's Asia Cup, shut the Lankans out of the match.

In fact, Shafali eclipsed the 25-ball fifty Mandhana made in the tournament's 2022 edition.

The 22-year-old made her intentions clear from the outset, pulling and driving with power.

Shafali targeted Athapaththu in her first over itself, creaming her for 6, 6 and 4 as India reached 57 in the Power Play segment and 98 in at the half-way mark without losing any wicket.

Initially, Mandhana concentrated on giving support to Shafali, reaching 23 off 22 balls. But once her younger partner reached 50, the left-hander shifted the gears easily.

She swept Nilakshi Silva for a six, and then eked out a maximum off Chamudi Praboda, a well-timed strike sailing over long-on.

But her signature shot was an inside out cover drive off Athapaththu for a boundary as Mandhana reached her fifty in 35 balls.

However, the burgeoning stand was snapped when Shafali slapped Praboda straight to Athapaththu at the edge of the circle.

As it often happens, another wicket followed the first breakthrough. Mandhana was caught in a yes-no situation with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and eventually sacrificed her wicket via a run out.

It was the third time Mandhana fell victim to run out in this tournament.

India were 140 for two after 15 overs and needed a few more runs to complete the dominance over Lankans, who looked a lot more chirpier after those two wickets.

But in the last five overs India only could manage 43 runs as the big-hitting Richa Ghosh (17, 13b) was dismissed just when she started to accelerate.

The Lankan bowlers, particularly slinger pacer Mithali Ayodya, too deserve some credit for discovering better lines in the business end of the Indian innings.

However, India still managed to get close to 200, courtesy that early duet from Mandhana and Shafali and a 5-ball 15 by Gunalan Kamalini. (PTI)

India’s women’s cricket team refused to collect the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, a move similar to what the Indian men’s cricket team did when they won the Asia Cup last time.