India beat Pakistan by 4-3 in FIH Pro League

LONDON, June 23:

India defeated Pakistan by 4-3 in a pulsating FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday, extending their decade-long unbeaten streak against the arch-rivals in international hockey.

Ahmad Nadeem gave Pakistan the lead in the eighth minute through a penalty corner before Abhishek (22nd) struck from a field effort to draw parity.

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Nilakanta Sharma then gave India the lead converting a penalty corner in the 24th minute as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side went into the breather with a 2-1 lead.

India extended their lead in the 40th minute through a field goal from Sukhjeet Singh and then Rajinder Singh made it 4-1 from a penalty corner.

But Pakistan came back strongly in the final quarter, with Abu Mahmood (53rd) and Moin Shakeel (60th) scoring from penalty corners to reduce the margin but it was not enough.

India will next take on hosts England in the London leg of the Pro League here on Friday. (PTI)