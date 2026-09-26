KAKAMIGAHAA (JAPAN): (Sep 26) Defending champions India advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Games men's hockey competition after defeating hosts Japan 2-0 in a hard-fought pool A contest here on Saturday.

India had earlier thrashed Indonesia 13-1, Sri Lanka 16-1 and South Korea 8-2 in their opening three pool matches. The win over Japan was their fourth consecutive in the event, continuing an unbeaten run.

India will take on Bangladesh in their final pool match against Bangladesh on September 28, which they are expected to win handsomely.