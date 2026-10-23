India, Azerbaijan discuss  strengthening of bilateral ties

BAKU, Oct 23: India and Azerbaijan on Friday discussed ways to strengthen the relationship between the two countries as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

Jaishankar arrived in Azerbaijan on Friday with the aim of reviewing bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Pleased to call on @presidentaz Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in Baku this morning. Conveyed the greetings of @rashtrapatibhvn and PM Modi," Jaishankar posted on social media.

"Discussed strengthening the relationship between our two countries. Appreciate his positive sentiments for this shared endeavour," he said

Jaishankar is also expected to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. (PTI)