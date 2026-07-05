India-Australia relationship has 'never been more consequential': PM Albanese

CANBERRA, Jul 4: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday announced his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi's visit to the Pacific nation next week, saying the bilateral relationship has "never been more consequential".

"I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit," Albanese said in a statement.

Modi will visit Melbourne from July 8-10 as the second leg of a three-nation tour beginning in Indonesia on July 6 and concluding in New Zealand on July 11.

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"The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Albanese said.

"Our cooperation on trade, defence and security, and technology is delivering benefits for both countries," Albanese's office added.

Albanese last met Modi on the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in 2025.

"As the world's fourth largest and fastest growing economy, India is a critical economic partner for Australia," the statement said.

"Our relationship is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and supported by deep economic and cultural connections," it said.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra welcomed Australia's announcement in a post on X.

"The visit reflects the depth of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our shared commitment to advancing peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific. We look forward to a productive and memorable visit," the High Commission said.

The leaders will meet in Melbourne for bilateral discussions. Modi will also call on Governor General Sam Mostyn AC during the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release in New Delhi on Friday.

Modi will also participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum and address a gathering of the diaspora, it said. (PTI)