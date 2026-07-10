JAKARTA, July 9: Indian women boxers continued their impressive run at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Boxing Championships with six pugilists advancing to the semifinals to assure themselves of medals on day 5 of the tournament here on Thursday.

Leading the charge, Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) delivered a dominant 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan's Zhadyra Kaltay, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) registered a convincing 5:0 win against Kazakhstan's Maral Tolepbergen.

Prachi (57kg) continued her fine form with a clinical 5:0 win over Uzbekistan's Robiya Ravshanova, while Chahat (60kg) secured a comprehensive 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan's Zhasmin Abramyan.

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In the 48kg category, Gunjan edged past Mongolia's Altanzul Altangadas in a closely contested 3:0 split decision, while Anshika (75kg) added to India's medal tally with a hard-fought 4:1 win over Kazakhstan's Altyngul Aimukhan.

India also saw two closely fought bouts not go their way, with Vanshika (65kg) going down to Uzbekistan's Rushanabonu Isoeva via RSC in the first round, and Lakshu (70kg) losing to Uzbekistan's Maftuna Yangieva by a 5:0 decision.

With these results, India have now assured eight medals in the U-19 women's competition, highlighting the depth and promise of the country's youth boxing programme. (PTI)