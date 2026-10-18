India Asks Its Nationals In Saudi Arabia To Follow Safety Directives Amid Security Concerns

DUBAI, Oct 18: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Sunday asked its nationals to take note of and follow updated directives issued by Saudi authorities for people receiving emergency warnings through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies amid heightened security concerns following strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The instructions – which were shared through social media platforms – ask people to remain calm, follow official directions and immediately move to the nearest safe place inside a building, preferably an interior room away from windows, until the danger has passed.

People have been advised not to leave their homes or buildings until the danger has passed, stay away from open areas, windows and glass, and avoid standing on balconies or rooftops. (AGENCIES)