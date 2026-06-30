India and Thailand strengthen strategic partnership, focus on connectivity and regional cooperation

BANGKOK, June 30: India and Thailand on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen their strategic partnership, focusing on expanding bilateral trade and investment, connectivity initiatives, and greater coordination on regional issues.

India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, held a meeting with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Bangkok, where both sides reviewed progress in bilateral ties and explored avenues to deepen economic cooperation.

"Discussions focused on further strengthening the India-Thailand Strategic Partnership by enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties in a balanced manner, along with religious, cultural, and people-to-people linkages, connectivity initiatives, and greater coordination on regional issues," the embassy said in a post on X.

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India and Thailand elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in April last year during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangkok.

New Delhi and Bangkok maintain cooperation across sectors including trade, defence, connectivity, tourism, education and science and technology. The embassy said Thailand's "Act West" policy complements India's "Act East" policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier congratulated Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on his election and expressed readiness to work closely to further strengthen bilateral ties rooted in historical and cultural linkages.

Recently, the 10th Thailand-India Defence Dialogue took place in Bangkok on June 16 to review the full spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional & global security issues of mutual interest. The dialogue was co-chaired by Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence Admiral Nuttapol Diewvanich and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, Shri Satyajit Mohanty.

The two sides discussed the evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific region and exchanged perspectives on regional developments. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The delegations reviewed the progress made in bilateral defence cooperation since the previous dialogue.

Discussions covered the ongoing military-to-military engagements, capacity-building initiatives, training exchanges, maritime cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

(UNI)