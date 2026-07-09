India and Australia deepen ties across  nuclear, maritime and mineral sectors

MELBOURNE, July 9: India and Australia on Thursday firmed up a raft of agreements to bolster cooperation in several key sectors such as civil nuclear energy, maritime security, and critical minerals, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese decided to impart a new momentum in the bilateral ties.

Modi held wide-ranging talks with the Australian leader, a day after landing in Australia from Indonesia in the second leg of his three-nation tour that is aimed at boosting trade and defence relations.

Following the meeting, the two sides unveiled an India-Australia joint declaration on defence and security, a joint statement on energy ties and a roadmap for collaboration in cyber, critical technologies and supply chains.

The pact on civil nuclear energy will facilitate the commercial supply of uranium from Australia to India to help New Delhi's nuclear power projects.

"Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives," Modi said in his media statement.

"Our cooperation in critical minerals is vital to our strategic security and clean energy transition. With this in mind, today we have launched the Australia-India Partnership on cyber, critical technologies, and supply chains," he said.

Modi said both sides will also work together on a critical minerals corridor.

The prime minister also mentioned growing engagement between the two countries in the defence domain.

"The Indo-Pacific is not just the confluence of two oceans. It also symbolises the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies like India and Australia," he said.

"Today, we have issued an important Joint Declaration to enhance cooperation in defence and security. Through the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence startups and industries," he said.

The prime minister said the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap will give new impetus to shared efforts in the Indo-Pacific.

"We will also move forward together in shipbuilding, ship repair, and maintenance," he said.

Modi also said that India and Australia recognised that terrorism poses a serious challenge not just to any one country, but to all of humanity.

"Therefore, our fight against terrorism is shared, our resolve unwavering, and our cooperation continues to strengthen," he said.

"We also believe that the tensions and conflicts raging in many parts of the world can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Together, we will further strengthen peace, stability, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order throughout the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Modi also said that the two sides decided to work expeditiously on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

India and Australia will also work towards a bilateral investment treaty, he added.

In his remarks, Albanese said Australia's relationship with India has never been more consequential than it is today.

We share a focus on diversifying India-Australia ties so that we can continue to grow from strength to strength, he said. (PTI)