Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said India had undergone significant transformation over the past 12 years and had emerged among the leading countries globally in several sectors. “India has come a long way in the last 12 years. We were once at the bottom of global rankings, but today we are among the top three, five and 10 in several sectors, including the economy, military and finance. India has changed, and our leadership is strong,” Rijiju said.The Minister was speaking while inaugurating development projects at the Dargah Hazratbal shrine on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

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