INDIA Alliance to hold massive protest march against CEC on October 7

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Oct 4: In a show of opposition unity, the INDIA Alliance today held a high-level strategic meeting here to chalk out the strategy for a massive protest march against Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar on October 7.

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The meeting witnessed participation of senior leaders from several opposition parties and echoed calls to "Save Democracy, Save Constitution."

The meeting was organised by Kathua DCC president, Pankaj Dogra and chaired by senior leader and former MP, Choudhary Lal Singh. Among those present were NC district president, Shyam Mehta, PDP district president, Vishal Salgotra, RJD State president, Manohar Lal, CPI(M) secretary, Sewa Ram, IDP president, Santosh Kumari and senior leader, I.D. Khajuria. Senior leaders and representatives including Kishore Bakshi, Karam Din Chopra, Raj Kumar, Shakeel, Tony, Devinder Chalotra, Narendra Khajuria, Arun Mehta, Jatinder Singh and Yashpal, besides leaders and workers of the Congress, National Conference, PDP, RJD, CPI(M), IDP and other like-minded parties, also attended the meeting.

The leaders decided to organise a massive peaceful democratic march in Kathua on October 7, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. The protest will focus on their concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleged large-scale deletion of genuine voters' names from electoral rolls and what the opposition has termed "vote theft".

The Kathua protest will form part of the nationwide "Save Democracy" campaign being undertaken by the INDIA Alliance from October 2 to 8 under the leadership of Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

During the meeting, all constituent parties resolved to ensure extensive mobilisation from every block and Panchayat. Youth, women, farmers and members of civil society are also expected to participate in the protest march.

Addressing the gathering, Choudhary Lal Singh said, "This is not a fight of any single political party; it is a fight to save the soul of India. The Election Commission has become a puppet, and we will not allow democracy to be destroyed."