INDIA alliance parties to hold joint march on Oct 7

*Cong, NC, PDP leaders chalk-out prog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Congress, National Conference, PDP, NPPI today announced to jointly hold “Save Democracy “ march in Jammu on Oct 7 besides holding similar march in different districts from Oct 4 to 8 to expose `Vote Chori’ by BJP, and seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar.

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Addressing a joint press conference here today at PCC office, Rajiv Bhawan, Shaheedi Chowk Jammu, senior leaders of Congress, NC and PDP announced the holding of protest march in Jammu on Oct 7 as part of first phase of nationwide campaign of INDIA Bloc to save democracy, launched from Oct 2nd,Gandhi Jayanti.

Earlier, a meeting of senior leaders of INDIA alliance parties including working president JKPCC Raman Bhalla, former Minister Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Provincial president JKNC Rattan Lal Gupta, Ex- MLCs Sheikh Bashir Ahmed and Ram Paul Sharma, Rajinder Singh Manhas and Sat Pal Charak of PDP and Gagan Pratap Singh of NPPI was held at PCC office Shaheedi Chowk Jammu to discuss the schedule of protests in different districts as per decision taken in the meeting of INDIA Block in Delhi on September 30. The meeting lasted for two hours followed by a press conference.

Senior leaders of INDIA alliance announced that the like-minded opposition parties have decided to jointly fight against 'Vote Chori' carried out by ruling BJP through the manipulations in the electoral system under CEC Gyanesh Kumar and seek his removal besides other illegalities and theft of right to vote.

They said that democracy is under threat in the country as exposed by the consistent efforts of LoP Rahul Gandhi and entire opposition and vindicated by the media expose recently. Over 13.30 crores voters have been deleted through an illegal and arbitrary SIR exercise, depriving the genuine and eligible people from their precious right to vote.

It has been established beyond doubt and people are largely convinced that BJP Government is involved in large scale Vote Chori and hijacking of elections system and democracy in the country.

Seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and streamlining of the entire electoral system and the Independence and fairness of elections and impartial ECI,the parties have come together to fight for the cause of “Vote Bachao- Desh Bachao” campaign.

Opposition MPs will march to Election Commission Office in Delhi on Oct 6, followed by seeking an appointment with President of India besides holding five mega rallies in different parts of country, they disclosed.