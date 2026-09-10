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Home / Videos / India Aims To establish Space station by 2035&send Indian to Moon by 2040: PM Modi

India Aims To establish Space station by 2035&send Indian to Moon by 2040: PM Modi

    Prime minister Narendra modi said Chandrayaan-3 made India the first nation to land near the lunar South Pole. He said last year, an Indian visited the International Space Station and looking ahead, we aim to establish an...

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Daily Excelsior
06:37 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Prime minister Narendra modi said Chandrayaan-3 made India the first nation to land near the lunar South Pole. He said last year, an Indian visited the International Space Station and looking ahead, we aim to establish an Indian space station by 2035 and send an Indian to the Moon by 2040.

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