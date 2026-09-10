India Aims To establish Space station by 2035&send Indian to Moon by 2040: PM Modi
Prime minister Narendra modi said Chandrayaan-3 made India the first nation to land near the lunar South Pole. He said last year, an Indian visited the International Space Station and looking ahead, we aim to establish an...
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Prime minister Narendra modi said Chandrayaan-3 made India the first nation to land near the lunar South Pole. He said last year, an Indian visited the International Space Station and looking ahead, we aim to establish an Indian space station by 2035 and send an Indian to the Moon by 2040.
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