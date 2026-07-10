India, Afghanistan hold key meeting

NEW DELHI, July 9: India and Afghanistan on Thursday held a key meeting here during which the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the fields of humanitarian assistance, development partnership, food security, healthcare, education, trade, visa and connectivity.

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The fourth round of India-Afghanistan Joint Committee Meeting was co-chaired by M Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs and Shuaib Baryalai, Director General, First Political Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

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The PAI division in the MEA refers to Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran.

"The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the fields of humanitarian assistance, development partnership, food security, healthcare, capacity building, education, sports, trade, visa and connectivity," the MEA said in a statement.

The Indian side reiterated its continued commitment to supporting the welfare and development needs of the Afghan people.

"The Afghan side appreciated India's sustained support and cooperation across various sectors," it said.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regular consultations and agreed to remain in close contact.

The next round of the Joint Committee Meeting will be held at a mutually convenient time, the MEA said. (PTI)