India advises its nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors in case of aerial attack

DUBAI, Oct 14 : India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors in case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by local authorities.

The new advisory comes amid tensions in the Gulf kingdom due to a series of deadly drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also asked Indian nationals to refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events.

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"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals are advised to continue to follow local authorities' instructions, stay indoors in case of aerial attack, and refrain from circulating videos or news related to ongoing events," the Indian embassy posted on X.

Providing an update on the Indian nationals injured in an attack on Riyadh airport on October 10, it said two people continue to be in the ICU while one person has been shifted from the ICU to HDU (High Dependency Unit).

Four other Indian nationals continue to receive medical care in a normal ward, and one person was discharged from the hospital, the embassy said.

An Indian national was killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which also left several others injured, including 11 Indian nationals.

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali on October 12 and offered condolences to his family.

Flight operations continue to remain suspended at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the embassy said. Flights continue to be operational at Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina with some disruptions, it added.

Indian carriers, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo Airlines, have suspended flights to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17.

"Saudia airlines continues to operate scheduled flights from Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam–Lucknow sector," the embassy said in the advisory.

The embassy on Tuesday advised Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights.

"Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining visa from the respective country as per their rules," it said.

The Indian mission said that Saudi Authorities will not fine Indian nationals who have arrived in the kingdom on Visit/Tourist /Umrah/Business visas but were forced to overstay due to non-availability of flights.

"However, it is important that people whose visas have expired should exit the Kingdom at the earliest as soon as flights become available," it said.

The embassy has opened 24x7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia. Telephone: +966-1 1-488469 8002471234 (Toll free; Calls from within KSA only), WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only) and Email: cw.rivadh@mea.gov.in. (PTI)