India achieves highest single day COVID-19 vaccination mark; administers over 88.13 lakh doses in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 17: With over 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, India has achieved the highest single-day vaccination mark on Monday.

“88 lakh India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive. Congratulations [India],” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has also crossed the 55-crore mark.

“Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today,” Union Health Ministry informed.

At present, India’s recovery rate is the highest since March 2020; standing at 97.51 per cent.

“Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,14,48,754 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,830 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 25,166 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest daily new cases in 154 days. The active caseload in the country is at 3,69,846, the lowest in 146 days, constituting only 1.15 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The ministry further informed that with substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 15,63,985 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 49.66 crore (49,66,29,524) tests so far.

“While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 1.98 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for last 53 days now. The daily positivity rate also stands at 1.61 per cent. Daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 22 days and below 5 per cent for 71 consecutive days now,” the ministry added. (Agencies)