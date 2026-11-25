NEW DELHI, Nov 24: French building materials major Saint-Gobain sees India as a strategically important market, with significant opportunities in sustainable construction, energy-efficient buildings and advanced building materials, said its CEO - APAC and India Region, Sreedhar N.

India is already among the group's top five global markets, and the company sees considerable headroom for growth, driven by rising per capita income, increasing consumer aspirations and greater awareness of modern construction technologies, Sreedhar told PTI in an interview.

"We believe in India. I think India is a growing country, has a lot of opportunities…," he said

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The company has announced to invest more than Rs 11,000 crore over the next five years to expand its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its portfolio of sustainable building solutions.

The investment will also focus on innovation, adapting global technologies to Indian conditions, skill development and creating awareness about modern construction practices, he said.

"So, Saint-Gobain is committed to investing significantly, more than Rs 11,000 crore in the coming 5 years, which is actually more than two times the rate at which we have invested in the past," he said.

Sreedhar said the construction industry in India needs to undergo a significant transformation, particularly in technology adoption, automation and the use of modern building materials.

While other manufacturing sectors have made considerable progress in adopting technology and automation, construction has not witnessed a similar transformation, creating substantial opportunities for companies offering advanced building solutions, he said.

"I have come back to India with this conviction that I think in India we need to change the building practices," he said.

The company believes rising incomes, growing aspirations and increasing exposure to global designs and construction standards will encourage consumers to adopt better-quality building materials and sustainable construction practices.

When asked about the investments, Sreedhar said India would continue to attract investment from the French major beyond the five years, given its strategic importance to the group.

"For Saint-Gobain, India is a strategically important market, and that is why it will invest; there will not be any dearth of investment in India," he said, adding that he was optimistic about the country's progress over the coming decades.

The company also sees significant export opportunities from India, particularly to Southeast Asia and Australia, besides the Middle East.

"India will be the biggest manufacturing hub for the region in Asia Pacific," Sreedhar said, adding that the country has considerable potential to serve regional markets.

It is establishing knowledge centres in Mumbai and Chennai to demonstrate the benefits of sustainable construction materials and technologies to developers, builders and architects.

Sreedhar said Indian operations had also contributed to the group's global innovation efforts, citing the manufacturing of plasterboard using 100 per cent biomass as an example of an innovation developed in India that attracted global attention.

"There is no reason why Indian citizens should not be having a quality of life in a built environment which is good for their well-being," he said. (PTI)