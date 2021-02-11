Incomplete bridge in Kupwara

People of the area are suffering but the vital bridge with an estimated cost of Rs.5 crore which could connect Tumeni-Reddi in Chowkibal Kupwara Kashmir is not completed despite work on it going on erratically for the last 15 years. A classical case of no monitoring, no one’s baby and no accountability in addition to poor planning and management, this bridge excepting some supporting pillars and a small part of laying of concrete surface is all incomplete. If the estimated cost as in 2005 was Rs.5 crore, could rest of the work be completed within that estimated cost, now, is a pertinent question.

Agreed, a parallel make -shift bridge over nullah Kehmil is provided to the people undergoing sufferings but that is not useable when the level of water rises in the nullah forcing people to take alternate long routes. This temporary arrangement was provided to the people for pedestrian purposes only after they approached the district administration with their grievances and difficulties. The problem would be fully resolved only after rest of the incomplete two parts of the bridge are constructed and completed. Why it all happened and why such problems usually occur, all need strict administrative attention which at the outset, calls for fixing accountability but in the mean time, the bridge should be completed at an early date to provide relief to the people of the area.