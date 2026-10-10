Income Tax Deptt conducts TDS awareness programme at NZATI Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Income Tax Department, in collaboration with the Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute (NZATI), Jammu, organised an awareness programme on Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) provisions under the New Income Tax Act, 2025, for Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of various Government departments.

The programme was inaugurated by Rajesh Talwar, Director General/Principal, NZATI, Jammu. Anil Dogra, Director, Accounts and Treasuries, Jammu, and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, Income Tax Officer (TDS), were also present.

Advertisement

During the technical sessions, Rajneesh Kumar Gupta and Hardeep Kumar, Inspector from the Income Tax Department, explained the legal provisions governing TDS, procedures for deduction and timely deposit of tax, filing of statutory returns and reconciliation. They also discussed the implications of non-compliance.

The programme aimed to familiarise DDOs with the revised TDS provisions under the New Income Tax Act, 2025, and apprise them of their responsibilities regarding tax deductions, filing procedures and timely compliance.

Participants appreciated the sessions and interactive discussions, which helped clarify practical aspects of TDS administration under the new legal framework.