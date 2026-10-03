Inclusivity sustains development: Vice president pushes for consensus-driven decisions

NEW DELHI, Oct 3: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday asserted that inclusivity can sustain development and underlined the need to take decisions based on consensus.

Inaugurating the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave here, the vice president said Indian economy is moving from under-developed to developing to developed.

We can call ourselves a developed economy -- if it is an inclusive development of everyone and when benefits reach every nook and corner, he said.

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Radhakrishnan also underlined that in a period of rapid changes when geo-political tensions are rising, and global trade is changing, "we need decisiveness embedded in consensus".

He said we can debate, discuss and come to a final conclusion that is acceptable to all.

Radhakrishnan was of the view that no other form of governance can substitute a functional democracy.

As the Rajya Sabha chair, he said, he firmly believes that only free and transparent debate strengthens democracy, not only in India but anywhere in the world.

Referring to policymaking, he said the ground realities of both micro and macroeconomic situations should be taken into consideration.

"When you have to make macroeconomic policies, then you have to understand the ground realities of the globe. That is where the success story of the Chinese is well-established. They understand the ground realities of both and bring their nation to (being) the second-largest economy of the world," he told the gathering.

Advising policymakers to always be aware of the facts on the ground, he added, "That is very very important. One has to be so flexible in making the policy that the policy itself should become a big success," he said. (PTI)