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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Incharge SE LCMA Muzamil Ahmad Rafiqui Repatriated To Jal Shakti Department

Incharge SE LCMA Muzamil Ahmad Rafiqui Repatriated To Jal Shakti Department

JAMMU, Nov 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Government has repatriated Muzamil Ahmad Rafiqui, In-charge Superintending Engineer, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), to his parent department, Jal Shakti Department, with immediate effect. He shall be deemed to have been...

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Daily Excelsior
07:25 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Government has repatriated Muzamil Ahmad Rafiqui, In-charge Superintending Engineer, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), to his parent department, Jal Shakti Department, with immediate effect.

He shall be deemed to have been relieved from J&K LCMA immediately.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer, Lake Division-II, Er Irfan Ahmad Dar, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Superintending Engineer, J&K LCMA, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

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