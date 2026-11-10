Incharge SE LCMA Muzamil Ahmad Rafiqui Repatriated To Jal Shakti Department
JAMMU, Nov 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Government has repatriated Muzamil Ahmad Rafiqui, In-charge Superintending Engineer, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), to his parent department, Jal Shakti Department, with immediate effect. He shall be deemed to have been...
JAMMU, Nov 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Government has repatriated Muzamil Ahmad Rafiqui, In-charge Superintending Engineer, J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), to his parent department, Jal Shakti Department, with immediate effect.
He shall be deemed to have been relieved from J&K LCMA immediately.
Meanwhile, Executive Engineer, Lake Division-II, Er Irfan Ahmad Dar, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Superintending Engineer, J&K LCMA, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
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