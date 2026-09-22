In UNGA Address, Trump Repeats Claim He Settled War Between India And Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 22: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he settled the war between India and Pakistan last year, as he addressed world leaders at the UN General Assembly here.

"Since I took office, it has been my great honour to settle eight wars, and in so doing, become friendly with the leaders of many of those countries. It was a great honour to do it. Numerous of these wars have gone on for many years and even decades," Trump said in his address to the General Debate of the 81st session of the UNGA.

He said the reason he was able to “make these settlements” was the use of his “very special relationships”, trade, use and threat of tariffs, and various other reasons depending on the country.